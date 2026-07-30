Anderson Coach & Travel Offers School Bus Test Drives

Anderson Coach & Travel in Pennsylvania is inviting community members to get behind the wheel of a school bus during two upcoming test-drive events aimed at introducing prospective drivers to the profession, reported 21 WFMJ.

The events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, and Thursday, Aug. 6, at the company’s Greenville facility.

Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver can attend. Participants will be able to drive a school bus on Anderson Coach & Travel’s private lot. Experienced staff members will accompany participants and guide them through the experience.

Danielle Powell, marketing project manager for Anderson Coach & Travel, said the events are intended to provide an informal introduction to school bus driving while allowing community members to learn more about available employment opportunities.

“This event gives them a chance to experience it firsthand in a relaxed, no-pressure environment while learning about the rewarding opportunities available as a school bus driver,” Powell told local news reporters.

Anderson Coach & Travel is seeking drivers for daily school routes serving the Greenville Area, Reynolds and Jamestown Area school districts.

The company said via the article that school bus driving positions offer competitive pay, paid training, and flexible daytime hours. The company also highlighted the opportunity drivers have to support students and make a positive impact in their communities.

The events come as school transportation providers prepare for the upcoming academic year and work to recruit drivers for local routes. Prospective drivers must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. Participants do not need a commercial driver’s license to attend or operate a bus during the supervised event.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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