Arkansas School Buses Vandalized, Parts Stolen

Several Mayflower School District buses were severely damaged and had parts ripped out, reported Fox 16.

Investigators said that two men entered the school bus lot in a minivan on Jan. 24. They reportedly removed five catalytic converters from 17 buses, damaging the wire harnesses. They also ripped the tailgate off a district truck and damaged a school van.

Doug Jones, the transportation director for the Mayflower School District, located northwest of Little Rock, Arkansas, said that the damage will cost the district $45,000 to repair.

Jones said that other nearby districts are helping get the students to and from school, while police search for the men responsible for the damage, and the school buses are repaired.

“This is uncalled for,” Jones told Fox 16, “We will make do with what we have, but I want our buses back.”