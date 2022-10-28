D.C. Field Trip School Bus Driver Arrested for DWI

Police in Chantilly, Virginia arrested a District of Columbia Public Schools bus driver for operating a field trip with blood-alcohol content of 0.20, reported FOX 5 DC.

Troy Renolds, 48, was driving 44 students and several teachers back from a field trip to a pumpkin farm on Thursday, when he reportedly drove off the road and into a ditch, striking a rock and damaging the wheel rim in the process. He continued driving despite the incident that caused students to bump their heads on seatbacks.

The four teachers on board tried to get Reynolds to stop driving but he continued on before finally pulling over in a church parking lot. Police arrived and took him into custody.

No students were seriously injured.

During the arrest, the Fairfax County police determined that Reynolds did not have a commercial driver’s license and he had been arrested previously for DWI. They also found that two other bus drivers in the caravan did not have CDLs and that the other buses had safety defects that required them being taken out of service.

D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee posted on Twitter that a review of all district transportation vendors is being launched.