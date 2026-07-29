Maine Mother Continues Son’s Legacy Through Stuff the Bus Drive

A local mother is seeking additional donations to fill the remaining backpacks collected for an annual Stuff the Bus campaign benefiting students in need, reported WABI 5.

For the sixth consecutive year, Cheryl Morris is collecting backpacks and classroom supplies for Community Action’s Stuff the Bus event in memory of her son, Adam MacDonald, who died in April 2021.

MacDonald was known for his generosity and donated school supplies to the campaign each year, according to the news report. His dedication to the effort included making a trip to Walmart immediately after being discharged from the hospital to ensure he did not miss the annual collection.

Following his death, Morris continued the tradition in his honor by gathering supplies and encouraging community members to support local students as they prepare to return to school.

“Last year I collected 305 backpacks. I exceeded that number this year by 5,” Morris said via the article. “I have 310 backpacks now. Right now, 232 backpacks are filled with school supplies. I still have 78 backpacks that need an item or two to finish filling them.”

Although Morris has already surpassed last year’s backpack total, she is asking community members to help provide the remaining materials needed to complete all 310 bags. Donations can include common classroom necessities that can be placed inside backpacks before they are distributed.

People interested in contributing or learning more about the collection can join “Help Stuff the Bus in Honor of Adam MacDonald” on Facebook. The page includes information about the campaign and ways community members can support the effort.

The donations will help supply students attending the Back to School Bash, scheduled for Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. at 771 Main St. in Presque Isle.

The annual event aims to help families obtain supplies their children need for the upcoming academic year. Through the collection, Morris is working to ensure the remaining backpacks are ready for distribution while preserving her son’s tradition of helping students in his community.

The campaign is nearing its conclusion, leaving a limited amount of time for residents to donate the items still needed to fill the final 78 backpacks.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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