Florida School Districts on Edge About Possible School Bus Immigration Raids 

A school bus is approaching a school bus stop and the driver notices law enforcement personnel mingling with the waiting children. Upon the school bus doors opening, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents ask to enter because there might be some undocumented students on board. Maybe the agents want to ask some of the students about their family members.

While such a scenario has yet to occur, many people fear it could. In areas with significant migrant communities, children and parents are fearful of becoming separated because of an ICE raid.

In Florida, a state with many undocumented immigrants, school superintendents and their legal staffs have issued statements on how their personnel including school bus drivers should respond to potential ICE raids or federal law enforcement visits to their campuses and buses. Their children are attending schools, and they have a right to a public-school education, ruled the U.S. Supreme Court in Plyler v. Doe.

On Feb. 26, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Task Force Model to encourage street-level immigration enforcement. This will give local law enforcement agencies the ability to enforce limited immigration authority with ICE oversight during their regular work. All 67 Florida counties have entered into agreements with federal authorities so they can engage in street level enforcement.

A memo sent by Broward Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn to all campus principals noted the anxiety regarding the current immigration situation. He said current developments are being monitored for their implications for schools and communities. The district will provide updated guidance and additional information as it becomes available.

Hepburn added that immigration-related issues can create uncertainty and anxiety among students, families and staff. He encouraged school leaders to continue providing a welcoming and supportive environment for all students.

Since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, all public schools and most private schools have taken security to a much higher level. Anyone —including the governor or a U.S. president — who wants to visit any campus within the Broward County School District must pass a thorough two- or three-layer security check before entering a building. This is even true for all athletic and music performance events.

An ICE agent could also not enter any school building or ball field without permission from an administrator and would have to show their ID before entering a school facility.

Still, students and teachers have been instructed by Broward County school officials that they do not have to answer any questions from an ICE or federal law enforcement agent. They have all been instructed on their rights regarding any interaction with a federal agent.

Also, all school personnel including bus drivers or bus attendants have been told to contact their school district’s legal department if approached by an ICE agent. The position of school leadership is not to violate the law but to not cooperate with ICE agents, according to a statement from Broward Schools.

Teachers’ unions are also looking for ways to fight immigration actions. During a joint press conference on Feb. 6, the United Teachers of Dade and the Broward Teachers Union said teachers, students and parents are afraid and uncomfortable about the possibility of federal raids. Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, said she is opposed to any ICE enforcement at previous sensitive areas and said schools must be safe places for students.

Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the United Teachers for Dade, said that any person who enters a school campus or school bus must have a warrant signed by a judge and that school district attorneys will review the warrant. She said she believes a final decision will be made by the school district’s superintendent and that no raids have taken place on school property or buses.

While ICE agents may not be targeting schools and children directly, a growing number of students who have undocumented family members have said they are anxious that they or a family member could be detained and deported, explained Fusco

Meanwhile, the Palm Beach County School District issued a statement that said it remains dedicated to the mission of educating and inspiring students to reach their full potential. The statement continued that the district adheres to strict protocols for all campus visitors and complies with all relevant state and federal laws and regulations. The district will monitor any federal or state policy changes that impact schools.

A statement issued by the Monroe County District said the district will follow the law. However, it has policies in place to make any interactions with students by outside agencies least disruptive to schools.