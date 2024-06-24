Monday, June 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsNew York Child and Mother Struck by School Bus
Wire Reports

New York Child and Mother Struck by School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A kindergartner and his mother were struck and killed by a school bus last week while walking to school in New York, reported ABC News.

The crash reportedly occurred on June 20 in the village of Mamaroneck, located about 30 miles northeast of New York City, around 8:30 a.m. That is when the 6-year-old boy and his 43-year-old mother were walking towards Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School in a group of parents and students.

According to the news report, the boy and his mother were half a block away from the school when the yellow minibus transporting several students and a bus aide struck them. The group was crossing the street at crosswalk with a walk sign as the bus was turning left with a green light.

Police said the child was pronounced dead at the scene and the mother was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. No other victims were identified at this report.

The school bus driver was not named but was identified as a 68-year-old man from Mt. Vernon. He is not facing charges at this time, as the incident appears to be only a tragic accident, said investigators. The incident remains under investigation.

Related: Motorcyclist Killed in New York School Bus Crash
Related: Second New York Student Killed by School Bus Within Past Month
Related: New York Student Struck and Killed by School Bus
Related: New Orleans Teen Struck and Killed by School Bus

Previous article
Type A School Bus Market Consolidates with Acquisition of Trans Tech Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

June 2024

Read this month's magazine for a in-depth look at school bus fleet electrification. Learn more about how to plan...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Is training mechanics on high-voltage electric school buses a priority heading into the new school year?
93 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.