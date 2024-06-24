New York Child and Mother Struck by School Bus

A kindergartner and his mother were struck and killed by a school bus last week while walking to school in New York, reported ABC News.

The crash reportedly occurred on June 20 in the village of Mamaroneck, located about 30 miles northeast of New York City, around 8:30 a.m. That is when the 6-year-old boy and his 43-year-old mother were walking towards Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School in a group of parents and students.

According to the news report, the boy and his mother were half a block away from the school when the yellow minibus transporting several students and a bus aide struck them. The group was crossing the street at crosswalk with a walk sign as the bus was turning left with a green light.

Police said the child was pronounced dead at the scene and the mother was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. No other victims were identified at this report.

The school bus driver was not named but was identified as a 68-year-old man from Mt. Vernon. He is not facing charges at this time, as the incident appears to be only a tragic accident, said investigators. The incident remains under investigation.

