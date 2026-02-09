Strongest Case Yet for 3-point Belts?

The debate on lap/shoulder seatbelts in school buses has divided the student transportation industry. Advocates champion their life-saving potential, while skeptics raise concerns about evacuation challenges and the added cost of equipping

buses with this technology. However, as we reflect on 20 years of data from California, the first state to mandate lap/shoulder belts on new school buses, it appears the benefits of these safety measures outweigh the concerns.

The Golden State’s experience with lap/shoulder belts offers a compelling case for its adoption. Rather than focusing on student fatalities, which we all know are extremely rare each school year, the report released last month investigates student injuries that are infrequently discussed.

Since the state began requiring lap/shoulder belts on new school buses in 2004, pupil passenger injuries have decreased by three-quarters in absolute numbers and by nearly 50 percent in per million miles traveled. These statistics courtesy of Ron Kinney, a former California state director of student transportation and director of government relations for Laidlaw, are not simply numbers. The data taken from California Highway Patrol crash reports represent thousands of children who avoided injury, trauma and life-altering consequences.

Critics argue that lap/shoulder belts could hinder evacuation during emergencies. However, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has repeatedly emphasized that properly worn lap/shoulder belts reduce the severity of injuries in crashes, particularly in side impacts and rollovers—scenarios where traditional compartmentalization falls short. And as such, these students are better able to self-evacuate, largely because they remain conscious.

Advertisement

The 2014 Anaheim, California school bus crash, cited in Kinney’s research, serves as a reminder of this. NTSB simulations showed that lap/shoulder belts significantly

reduced upper body flailing during the crash and prevented passengers from being thrown into the area of maximum intrusion. This minimized injuries.

California also mandates annual safety training for students, including proper use of passenger restraint systems and emergency evacuation drills. These drills ensure that students are familiar with how to unbuckle their belts quickly and safely in the event of an emergency. Moreover, the data shows that no pupil passengers have been killed in California school bus crashes since the lap/shoulder belt mandate took effect—a testament to their effectiveness in preventing fatalities.

Another common argument against lap/shoulder belts is the cost. Equipping a new school bus with lap/shoulder belts adds a few thousand dollars to the purchase price. However, when spread over a 20-year lifespan of a bus, Kinney’s report claims, this cost amounts to approximately $500 per year or pennies per day per student. Who keeps a school bus that long anymore, you ask? Ahead of the approaching funding cliff for school districts next school year, skipping on replacement cycles is a likely coping strategy. And today’s school buses are at least 90 percent cleaner than 20 years ago, which was a leading reason for hastening replacement cycles, to begin with.

Compare $500 or even $1,000 per year (Blue Bird now makes lap/shoulder belts standard equipment) to the financial and emotional toll of a single injury or fatality, which can result in millions of dollars in litigation costs and immeasurable pain for families. The California data demonstrates that the reduction in pupil passenger injuries alone justifies the investment.

It’s also worth noting that student transporters routinely invest in technologies to improve operational efficiency and safety, such as GPS tracking, routing software and telematics systems, many of which have recurring costs. Lap/shoulder belts are a one-time purchase.

Lap/shoulder belts advantages extend beyond injury prevention. Districts implementing these systems report significant improvements in student behavior and a reduction in driver distractions. When students are properly secured, they are less likely to move around, fight or engage in other disruptive behaviors. This creates a calmer, safer environment for both students and bus drivers, reducing stress and improving job satisfaction.

Fewer behavioral issues mean fewer disciplinary write-ups and less time spent on administrative tasks, freeing up resources for other priorities. Drivers are also

less likely to have to pull over to address misconduct, improving route efficiency, and reducing delays.

The data from California is clear: Lap/shoulder belts not only save lives but reduce injuries and improve the overall safety and efficiency of school transportation. A reconsideration of the three-point seatbelts in school buses is happening. NAPT is expected to release a new paper later this year.

Is it time to finally move beyond the debate?

Editor’s Note: As reprinted from the February 2026 issue of School Transportation News.

Related: California School Bus Report Shows Lap/Shoulder Seatbelts Reduce Injuries

Related: Illinois Bill Advances to Require Lap/Shoulder Seatbelts on New School Buses

Related: (STN Podcast E251) Making Safety Safer: Seatbelts, Technology, Training & Electric School Buses

Related: School Bus Safety Act Renews Call for Seatbelts, Other Safety Improvements