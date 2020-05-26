Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Home Blogs Remember the Mission
Blogs

Remember the Mission

By Ryan Hahn
Students Boarding a School bus
Students board a Black River Local Schools bus in Sullivan, Ohio.

The times that we are living in present each of us a unique opportunity to remember why we bleed yellow. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are searching for what’s next and are no longer living in the present. We can provide solace, kindness and generosity to each other right now. The past two months have been unnerving, and everywhere we look on mainstream media we see fear, unemployment and most of all the possibility of someone we love or care about becoming sick from the virus.

A good family friend and pastor in Tacoma, Washington, reminded me the other day that we need to remember our mission. Our method of delivery and how we interact with our staff, students, parents, families, and communities has changed temporarily. But what hasn’t changed is our mission. Each of us have different values, beliefs, faiths and priorities in our lives. The one thing we all have in common is the mission of deeply caring about children getting to and from school safely.

Our mission touches the lives of most every child and family in school districts around the U.S. and Canada. Our transportation professionals are out carrying forth the mission of delivering meals, homework, technology and supplies to those who desperately need them. Transportation staff are also assisting with the revised method of delivery of those items and still making that most valuable connection, the human one.

As we are looking together as an industry for the best methods of moving forward and getting back to work and school, our most valuable assets are our transportation professionals out there every day, who make the connections and carrying forth the mission of providing safe, reliable and caring transportation services. There are many ideas and recommendations surfacing that are pushing us to think outside the box. Keep in mind, some are realistic, others are not and data and recommendations are changing quickly as the situation evolves. Just roll with it and do your best.

What I can tell you is that we will all carry on the mission with a slightly different method of delivery. While this can all be stressful, please take a moment to reflect on why you bleed yellow and how you as a leader can bring a calm and successful approach to your school system or district. People need safety, reassurance, kindness and hope. The last time I checked, our yellow school buses and the great people that drive, repair, train, monitor, dispatch, route, and supervise operations are courageously capable of delivering those key components of our mission through the yellow bus.

We can’t control the method right, now but our mission has not changed, and that’s all we need to remember. Reach out to those in your network via email, a drive by, a kind note, or whatever method is permissible at the moment. Let people know you care and that you’ll be back just as soon as it’s safe. Bleeding yellow is a privilege, and during my 39 years around school buses I have seen our industry time and time again unite and take care of business. Be the leader to carry the mission through.

Take care of yourself and keep your perspective in line with what is important. Most of all, enjoy the time and people you are with right now.

Ryan Hahn is a former director of transportation and has nearly 20 years of experience in the school transportation industry, starting his career as a school bus driver. He is currently a consultant to transportation departments on routing, management and communications. He may be reached at ryan.hahn@strategicschoolconsultants.com.

Previous articleCDC Recommends One Student Per School Bus Seat, Skipping Rows
Next articleIllinois School District, Contractors Deliver Meals to Students

RELATED ARTICLES

Blogs

Now is the Time to Double-Down on School Bus Transportation

We have heard it before, and we are likely to hear it many other times in the coming year: “We are in unprecedented times.”...
Read more
Blogs

Making Sense of the ‘New Normal’

It’s safe to say COVID-19 is the largest international disruptive force of the young 21st Century. Larger than the 9/11 attacks and the Great...
Read more
Blogs

Time to Rethink the Use of Mass Transit in Student Transportation?

COVID-19 is wrecking many state and local budgets, as well as adding to our ever-growing federal deficit. As a major recipient of local funds,...
Read more
Blogs

Getting the Buses Rolling After the Pandemic

Though an unprecedented event in modern times, the COVID-19 pandemic is the type of epidemiological event that many public health experts have been concerned...
Read more
Blogs

Returning to ‘Normal’ Requires Thinking, School Bus Service to Evolve

I would like to share a thought from a good friend, Andrew Scott, director of operations for AAA Barricade, a traffic control company that...
Read more
Blogs

You Don’t Miss Something, Until It’s Taken Away

The coronavirus has quickly taken away so much from our society. It is hard to wrap my head around it. This situation has provided...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

May 2020

This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic, the installation of lap/shoulder seatbelts, and mock casualty exercises, among...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are Wi-Fi routers installed in your district’s or company’s school buses?
468 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Report

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.