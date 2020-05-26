Illinois School District, Contractors Deliver Meals to Students

As of last week, Harvard School District 50, located near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, delivered 35,000 meals to students since schools closed for in-person learning on March 16, reported Northwest Herald.

The district, in partnership with Aramark and Durham School Services, is working to ensure students receive nutritious meals each day. District 50 reportedly distributes meals Monday through Thursday, and it includes meals for Friday and through the weekend. The district also offers walk-up, grab-and-go meals at an elementary school.

Meal delivery will reportedly continue through mid-August.

In addition to meals, District 50 distributed 150 masks and 5,000 books to student’s homes. The books were delivered with help from a donation from Bernie’s Book Bank.

District 50, with funding from the federal CARES Act and a low-income grant, was also able to issue 222 Wi-Fi hot spots to families in need to guarantee all students have access to intent access.

