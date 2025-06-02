Transportation Collaboration

STN EXPO East in March was quite the whirlwind. This year’s conference and trade show in North Carolina represented a new frontier on the East Coast, with nearly 95 percent of attendees participating at their first STN EXPO. With such a fresh and engaged audience, it was the perfect opportunity to foster more meaningful dialogue, share insights and strengthen collaboration.

A cornerstone of the networking is the Transportation Director Summit, a leadership-focused, two-day event tailored to industry decision-makers. This exercise shares ideas, identifies emerging challenges and charts the course forward for their organizations.

I facilitated the opening discussion that centered on a crowdsourced survey, which captured the pulse of current trends, operational challenges and procurement needs. The survey data highlighted a clear hierarchy of purchasing trends. Topping the list were cellular, radio

and communication systems, Type C and D buses, video security systems, student ridership verification/RFID/ parent communication apps, cleaner diesel buses, and fleet management and safety products.

I kicked off the TD Summit discussion with a question: “What is your biggest challenge for the upcoming school year?” Common themes quickly emerged—chief among them were staffing shortages and retention, illegal passing and student behavior on board school buses. These concerns underscore the need for comprehensive solutions that address both operational efficiency and safety.

Advertisement

Another topic of discussion was fuel choice and the transition to cleaner energy options. According to the survey results, fleet compositions are increasingly diverse: “Clean” diesel (88 percent), gasoline (55 percent), propane(31 percent), electric (29 percent), biodiesel (19 percent), and CNG (1 percent). Many transportation leaders expressed a commitment to exploring or expanding their use of greener, near-zero or zero-emission vehicles.

This shift is driven in part by federal and state environmental regulations from the EPA and California Air Resources Board. While the pace of adoption may vary, the trend toward sustainability is unmistakable. Forty-seven percent of survey respondents said their operations had applied or planned to apply for funding through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, while 39 percent had not, and 14 percent were still considering it.

Cabarrus County Schools purchased two electric school buses utilizing Volkswagen Mitigation Trust funds through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. “They have been a great addition to our fleet, and we are planning to add four more utilizing the EPA Clean School Bus funding,” shared Transportation Director Art Whittaker.

Sponsor participation from school bus OEMs, infrastructure providers, and CNG technology experts further enriched the conversation with insights offering valuable context to attendees evaluating the sustainable solutions that best align with their unique operational needs.

When asked for their top safety concerns, attendees overwhelmingly cited driver and student safety. Increased violence against school bus drivers as well as rising incidents of student conflict, are prompting discussions about how to enhance onboard security via technology.

A particularly alarming trend is the estimated 45.2 million illegal passing violations nationwide occurring during the 2023-2024 school year, according to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.

“We have focused on a public awareness campaign to make drivers more aware of the dangers of passing a school bus to improve student safety,” said Nicole Portee, associate superintendent of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. “The next step is considering advanced technology to address the issue.”

Finally, I asked attendees about their routing and scheduling challenges. Unsurprisingly, the feedback pointed to optimization and efficiency, particularly in the context of staffing shortages. The industry is witnessing a rise in the use of multi-modal transportation and alternative service providers, as districts and contractors adapt to workforce constraints and evolving student needs.

Transportation leaders’ responsibilities are vast, but so are the support network available through collaborative forums like the STN EXPO. TD Summit provides a secure and empowering environment, where peers openly share their struggles, brainstorm solutions and leave with actionable ideas to implement at home.

Our collective mission is to continuously improve the safety, sustainability and efficiency of student transportation. I invite you to continue the conversation and join us for the STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada, July 11–16. Together, we can keep moving the industry forward.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted in the May 2025 issue of School Transportation News.

Related: Roundup: Bus Technology Summit at STN EXPO Charlotte 2025

Related: WATCH: Fire Expert to Lead School Bus Evacuation Training at STN EXPO West

Related: (STN Podcast E259) Feel the Passion: Debates on Wi-Fi, Technology, Alternative Transportation & Safety

Related: STN EXPO West to Feature ‘Routing 101’ Seminar