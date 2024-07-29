Training School Bus Technicians for an Electric Fleet

My generation has seen dozens of impactful changes as to the way we fuel and power up

our school buses. We are well underway to implementing a sea change in the school bus propulsion system as we know it. All through the evolution of the numerous changes to our school bus products we have adapted our technicians and drivers to the new technologies by offering training and equipment to keep our fleet reliable, and drivers and technicians safe. The electrification of our industry should follow the same process we have used for decades past: Training and safety education.

The general servicing and maintenance tasks related to school buses with high-voltage systems are similar in scale to diesel or CNG/LPG buses only when the bus high-voltage system is de-energized or an isolation procedure of the high-voltage system has been performed. School bus technicians trained in conventional operating systems should be able to perform most of the routine inspection criteria of the bus and other systems while avoiding the disconnected high-voltage system. However, there are specific tasks that require additional training, knowledge and skill.

HV Training: Industry Recommendations

With no current industry standard for electric vehicle maintenance training, it can be a bit confusing to understand what resources are available to you. When considering purchasing an electric school bus you should include electric bus training as an integral part of the procurement process.

Blue Bird includes training as part of its “EV Ecosystem,” and training is a key component of the Thomas Built Buses Electric Bus Authority program. The same goes with the IC Bus NEXT eMobility Solutions as well as training by the Lion Electric Company. Additionally, Clean Cities & Communities is offering California school districts with free training via a California Energy Commission grant. STN partners with the trainers to provide EV componentry overviews at STN EXPO.

The electric vehicle industry has focused on categorizing three levels of skill for anyone operating and maintaining electric vehicles.

The first level of training (HV1) focuses on awareness and is geared toward driver trainers, bus drivers and technicians, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the many features and differentiators of operating an electric vehicle. This level should be required to operate any electric school bus.

The second level of training (HV2) goes a few steps beyond that, with a high emphasis on safety. This level is for technicians servicing low-voltage systems on the vehicle, isolating the voltage from the high-voltage systems and checking the isolation from the supply. It trains on securing the high-voltage system against being activated, re-starting the high-voltage system, performing inspection of the de-energized, high-voltage systems and components, and assessing the risk of high-voltage vehicles that were involved in an accident. Knowledge of personal protection equipment and how to work around the high-voltage systems is included.

The final and most advanced level (HV3) focuses on high voltage and de-energizing the BEV (battery electric vehicle). This is specifically for those who are working closely with high-voltage systems inside of the bus, centered around decommissioning those systems. Not all electric bus maintenance requires decommission, which is why this level is not required for all.

Recently, the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has developed Electrified Propulsion Vehicles (xEV) High-Voltage Electrical Safety Standards. This is in addition to the S-1 to S-7 certification programs already available to mechanics to become ASE Master Certified School Bus Technicians.

The ASE process brought together volunteers representing varied viewpoints and interests to achieve consensus on electrified propulsion vehicle safety issues. The ASE Electrified Propulsion Vehicles (xEV) High-Voltage Electrical Safety Standards will serve as an excellent guide, sharing existing industry standards, concepts, and practices followed by individuals working in the automotive, truck and commercial electrical industry. Anyone adding electric school buses to their fleet should consider the ASE xEV certification process for their technicians.

Robert Pudlewski is STN’s technical editor and a member of the National School Transportation Association Hall of Fame in recognition of his 40-plus year career as a school bus maintenance, technology and procurement expert.

