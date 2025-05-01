This month’s issue takes a deep dive into the many angles of safety and security for student transportation. Read articles on AI software, Danger Zone safety technology options, funding for school bus Wi-Fi and the uncertain future of federal funding for purchasing clean-energy buses. Hear from Blue Bird’s new president, more on technology adoption and recap from STN EXPO East.

Read the full May 2025 issue.

The Future is Now

AI-enabled software is already tracking and acting upon school bus driver skills behind the wheel and the adherence of motorists to school bus stop laws. Camera manufacturers discuss how the technology could impact and even predict onboard behavior as well.

Seeking Peace of Mind

The current regulatory climate leaves uncertainty for the future of federal funding of alternative fuels, especially electric school buses. Readers react as they finalize their budget requests for the coming school year.

Defining Your Danger Zone

Many solutions exist that promise increased student safety in and around the school bus. Choosing the technology or equipment to deploy differs based on the environment and threats to the “Danger Zone.”

School Bus Wi-Fi in Flux?

With the U.S. Supreme Court weighing its ruling on the constitutionality of the Universal Services Fund, the FCC could choose to remove funding for school bus Wi-Fi hotspots from E-Rate. The program has proven to be successful for students. Its political opponents say the funding exceeds Congress’ intent.

Q&A: Wyskiel Steers Blue Bird Toward its Second Century

Eyeing its upcoming 100th birthday in 2027, the school bus manufacturer turns to the industry and production experience of John Wyskiel to lead the company and service its customers.

STN EXPO East in Photos

View photos from STN EXPO East, held in Concord, North Carolina near Charlotte in March.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Avoiding Blurred Lines of Reality

Thought Leader by Robert Pudlewski

A Fuel Purchasing Method Worth Considering: The Fixed Forward Fuel Contract

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Transportation Collaboration