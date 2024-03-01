This month’s issue highlights the challenges of routing and how technology can help. Read more about the RFP process, utilizing A.I. intelligence software for multiple transportation needs, driver hiring concerns and the important discussion around finding out exactly how many students are transported by the yellow school bus.

Also, check out the 2024 TSD Conference preview as well as details on the STN EXPO Indy and Reno conferences coming this summer.

Read the full March 2024 issue.

Cover Story

Routing: A Never Ending Puzzle

Transportation directors discuss the various factors that impact their daily routes, from the driver shortage to

weather.

Features

A Whole New World

Key performance indicators are becoming easier to track, whether in the shop or on the road, with the help of artificial intelligence software.

Breakdown of the RFP Process

Many different companies offer similar school bus equipment and technology. Directors share what they look for when bidding a new purchase.

Calculating Efficiency

The numbers weigh in favor of electric school buses when calculating cost-per-mile of operation.

Special Reports

Growing School Districts Seek More Buses, Drivers

Growing districts face resource challenges as they work to accommodate every student. Transportation is no exception.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

The Disappearing School Bus?

Thought Leader by Daniel Boyea

Organizing the Shop

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Evolving Tech & Safety Concerns