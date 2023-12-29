2023 Top Podcasts

Of the the 49 episodes of the School Transportation Nation podcasts that aired during 2023, the most popular topics according were the complications of fleet electrification and clean-fuel buses as well as leading districts through new technology implementation.

Web analytics revealed that all the top podcasts included topics on electric vehicle operational challenges and school bus energy choices.

Since its inception in March 2020, Transfinder has sponsored every episode of the School Transportation Nation podcast. Additional sponsors that supported the podcast in 2023 are: Adroit Advanced Technologies, BYD | RIDE, Cummins Engine Co., First Student, Highland Electric Fleets, IC Bus/Navistar, Nuvve Holding Corp., the Propane Education & Research Council, Safe Fleet, School-Radio by Diga-Talk, Scraper Systems, Verra Mobility, and Zum Services.

3. Nuance & Empathy: Fleet Electrification & Michigan Contractor Operations — Episode 144 Jan. 25, 2023

STN Publisher Tony Corpin and Editor in Chief Ryan Gray have a conversation with Patrick Dean, president of Michigan-based contractor Dean Transportation. They explore the topic of complications of fleet electrification, focusing on timeline constraints and battery manufacturing. While also discussing supporting all types of students, providing appropriate service as student transportation professionals, and dealing with constant driver shortages.



2. Pluses and Minuses: Honest Considerations for Electric, Clean Fuel Buses — Episode 152

March 3, 2023

This podcast centered on developments that are making electric vehicles more accessible to the transportation industry and how to help districts reach their clean school bus goals. Gerald “Strech” Blackard, owner of school bus contractor Tok Transportation in Alaska, is interviewed by Ryan Gray and provides his experiences with running an electric bus in cold weather. Additionally, Propane Education & Research Council’s Steve Whaley shares how propane is accessible to contribute with districts and helping them reach their clean school bus objectives.



1. Don’t Discount Diesel: EV Nuances & School Bus Energy Choices — Episode 149

March 1, 2023

STN Editorial staff Ryan Gray and Taylor Ekbatani discuss her experience in San Antonio, Texas to see the latest Superintendent of the Year crowned. While there, she toured San Antonio ISD and rode on a technology-focused propane bus. Alfred Karam, director of transportation for Shenendehowa Central Schools in New York is also featured in this podcast and talks listeners through celebrating transportation throughout the year, the use of technology and the incorporation of electric school buses.