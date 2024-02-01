Thursday, February 1, 2024
February 2024

Cover design by Kimber Horne using generative A.I. Original photo courtesy of Safe Fleet (Illegal Passing Safety Technologies).
Learn more about Danger Zone safety and how to utilize the technology & training available to further student safety, including dispatcher training, video reviews of drivers, tablets onboard the school bus and student ridership verification apps. Also, find out what the research shows regarding lap and shoulder belts for the school bus and what student transporters think about installing them.

Read the full February 2024 issue.

Cover Story

Investing in the People
Training drivers is one piece of the Danger Zone safety puzzle. Technology is another. But students and parents complete the picture.

Features

Efficiency Booster
For states that allow them, tablets mounted inside school buses are helping to make drivers’ jobs easier.

Put Me In, Coach
Using video footage to review school bus driver actions behind the wheel can be a powerful coaching tool.

Special Reports

‘Great Debate’ Reignited?
Some student transporters remain cautious about equipping school buses with lap/shoulder seatbelts despite what research shows.

Apps Increase Efficiency But Require Due Diligence
In an era where even pizzas can be tracked, student transporters are realizing the benefits to parent apps.

Feedback
Online
Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Lessons to Be Learned From the Uvalde Shooting

Thought Leader by Launi Harden
The Voice on the Radio

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Should I Buy an Electric School Bus?

The Road to Zero Injuries in the Danger Zone: The Leaders and Technology Making it a Reality
First Student Celebrates Going to School During “Love the Bus” Month

Multimedia

Special Reports

Whitepapers

