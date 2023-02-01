Wednesday, February 1, 2023
February 2023

Cover design by Kimber Horne

Learn more about student transportation staff and rider safety in the latest issue! Read articles on securing school bus data, ensuring student transporter employees health and mental well-being, routing efficiency, electric school bus infrastructure and more!

Read the full February 2023 issue.

Cover Story

Now You See Me
School districts are taking different approaches to increasing the awareness and visibility of the yellow vehicles around student stops.

Features

Secured
How do you ensure student and school bus data is secured, with only those privileged to the information having access to it?

A Holistic Approach to Hiring and Wellness
Being healthy doesn’t just mean staying physically fit. Ensuring employees are mentally well is just as much of a priority.

Special Report

Doing More With Less
Flagler County Schools in Florida underwent a transportation makeover to increase efficiency. Dontarrious Rowls, the director of transportation and fleet services, started by rerouting from scratch.

Feedback
Online
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Seeing Clearly During a Driver Shortage

Thought Leader by Bret E. Brooks
Keys to Thwarting School Violence Are on the Bus

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Electric School Bus & Infrastructure Takeaways

