February 2023

Cover Story

Now You See Me

School districts are taking different approaches to increasing the awareness and visibility of the yellow vehicles around student stops.

Features

Secured

How do you ensure student and school bus data is secured, with only those privileged to the information having access to it?

A Holistic Approach to Hiring and Wellness

Being healthy doesn’t just mean staying physically fit. Ensuring employees are mentally well is just as much of a priority.

Special Report

Doing More With Less

Flagler County Schools in Florida underwent a transportation makeover to increase efficiency. Dontarrious Rowls, the director of transportation and fleet services, started by rerouting from scratch.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Seeing Clearly During a Driver Shortage

Thought Leader by Bret E. Brooks

Keys to Thwarting School Violence Are on the Bus

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Electric School Bus & Infrastructure Takeaways