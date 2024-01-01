The first issue of 2024 features an in-depth look at the transportation of students with special needs, including passenger securement in wheelchairs, the benefits of alternative fuel, the role of IEP’s and behavioral management strategies.

Also, recap the 2023 TSD Conference, see 2024 STN conference dates and learn more about the school bus seatbelt debate.

Read the full January 2024 issue.

Cover Story

All Passengers Secure

Properly securing wheelchairs in school buses is not enough. The students seated in them must also be secured.

Features

A School Bus Supplement

Vans are becoming more popular for student transportation, but experts caution that the vehicles shouldn’t be used merely to address school bus driver shortages. And they still aren’t safer than school buses.

TSD Conference Recap

Special Reports

A Smoother, Quieter Ride for Students with Special Needs

Students with disabilities stand to benefit the greatest from transportation in electric and propane school buses.

Feedback

Online

Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Logic, Real-World Experiences Needed in Seatbelt Debate

Thought Leader by Linda Bluth

The Role of the Individualized Education Program Committee in School Transportation Vehicle Selection

Thought Leader by Belinda Govich

Nurturing Positive Student Bus Behavior: Effective Management Strategies

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Are School Buses Really An Extension of the Classroom?