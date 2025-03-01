This month’s issue dives into the collaboration needed to fully utilize technology to improve routing efficiency, handle rising student rider numbers and make sure bus technology is running smoothly. Read articles breaking down the news headlines affecting student transportation, including the latest federal government changes, new OEM leadership and options for school districts working with companies going through acquisitions.

Preview the upcoming 2025 conferences dates, keynote speakers and more!

Read the full March 2025 issue.

Cover Story

Routing to the Right Technology

Transportation directors share tips—hint, technology plays a big role—for ensuring their routes are as effective as possible.

Features

Staying Well Equipped

Purchasing technology is the first step toward implementation, but installation and warranty coverage are vital for long-term success.

Expanding Creativity

Districts aren’t just seeing an increase in student riders, but also an increase in the number of education programs offered that require transportation service. Directors share how they navigate the various needs amid limited resources.

Special Reports

On the Block

As an auction to acquire the electric school bus manufacturer’s assets continues, school district customers seek answers for meeting purchasing, warranty needs.

As Camera Systems Evolve, IT Collaboration Necessary

School district information technology teams provide an increasing amount of expertise that assist transportation departments in purchasing and implementing school bus technology. Case in point: Camera systems.

Q&A

Thomas’ Reed Outlines Focus on Fuel, Power Options Based on Customer Duty Cycle

Amid the release of its second generation ‘Jouley’ electric school bus, Thomas Built Buses is focused on diversification of fuels.

Feedback

Online

Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Big Questions Vexing Student Transporters

Thought Leader by Scott Welle

How Outperformers Optimize Resources

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Time Well Spent