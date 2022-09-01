Thursday, September 1, 2022
Advertisement
HomeDigital EditionsSeptember 2022

September 2022

Transportation staff at Dayton
Public Schools in Ohio realize
the power of technology.
Photo courtesy of
Tyler Technologies.

Head back to school informed on the latest in the world of student transportation with the September issue of School Transportation News! Learn more about student safety at bus stops, how fleets are utilizing digital communication, the arrival of new GPS & tracking technology that is revolutionizing the student transportation industry and more!

Read the full September 2022 issue.

Cover Story

Use Case
The “internet of things” takes shape on school buses to meet operational demands and improve service. 

Features

Seeking Safe Exits
The worst thing school buses can get tangled with at stops are the students who are trying to exit. 

Road Talk
School buses are already communicating with other vehicles, road infrastructure and the electrical grid for a safer, more efficient future. 

Give and Take
V2G projects nationwide demonstrate both the promises and the concerns of school buses acting as mobile power plants. 

STN EXPO Reno in Review
Browse photos, meet the inaugural Innovation Choice Award winners and head online for all of the coverage. 

Feedback
Online
Ad Index
Marketplace

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Technology Lessons Learned from Chowchilla 

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Concerns About Getting Kids to School Safely 

Thought Leader by Linda Bluth
Competing Challenges 

Previous articleHave you implemented new technology to better protect against student dragging incidents at bus stops?
Next articleMaryland Targets Greenhouse Gas Emissions With Electric School Bus Mandate

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

August 2022

Read this month's issue for in-depth look at different angles to consider when choosing the low- and zero- emissions...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you implemented new technology to better protect against student dragging incidents at bus stops?
1 vote
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.