Head back to school informed on the latest in the world of student transportation with the September issue of School Transportation News! Learn more about student safety at bus stops, how fleets are utilizing digital communication, the arrival of new GPS & tracking technology that is revolutionizing the student transportation industry and more!

Read the full September 2022 issue.

Cover Story

Use Case

The “internet of things” takes shape on school buses to meet operational demands and improve service.

Features

Seeking Safe Exits

The worst thing school buses can get tangled with at stops are the students who are trying to exit.

Road Talk

School buses are already communicating with other vehicles, road infrastructure and the electrical grid for a safer, more efficient future.

Give and Take

V2G projects nationwide demonstrate both the promises and the concerns of school buses acting as mobile power plants.

STN EXPO Reno in Review

Browse photos, meet the inaugural Innovation Choice Award winners and head online for all of the coverage.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Technology Lessons Learned from Chowchilla

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Concerns About Getting Kids to School Safely

Thought Leader by Linda Bluth

Competing Challenges