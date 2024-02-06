Bus Technology Summit Labs Come to STN EXPO Indy

New this year, STN EXPO Indianapolis attendees have the opportunity to receive hands-on overviews of technology products and solutions to unlock the full operational safety and efficiency benefits.

STN first rolled out Bus Technology Summit as a virtual conference learning and networking opportunity in September 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Opening STN EXPO Indy on May 31, the Bus Technology Summit Labs will offer dynamic opportunities for attendees to delve into innovative advancements in student transportation operational safety and efficiency. Eight sponsoring companies will provide two, one-hour labs taught by technology experts to demonstrate how the products and solutions address real-life scenarios. Attendees will not only gain insights into the latest technologies but could also have hands-on opportunities to work with these innovations and problem-solve.

“Technology is best when it brings people together to achieve a unified goal. School transportation professionals will benefit greatly from attending the Bus Technology Summit at STN EXPO this summer,” said Tony Corpin, publisher and president of School Transportation New. “Top industry experts will share best practices, techniques and strategies to positively impact school transportation operations by offering improved optimization, efficiency, safety, transparency, and accountability. This is a must-attend opportunity for anyone in school transportation that deals with technology who is looking to make an impact on their school district or company.”

The labs cater to all STN EXPO main conference attendees and supplement the Transportation Director Summit that begins later that day.

A special lunchtime session between lab hours is being planned to share how transportation directors are currently using or plan to use true A.I. in their operations.

Bus Technology Summit will continue as an offering when STN EXPO moves to Charlotte, North Carolina scheduled for March 21-24, 2025.

Related: Ohio School Bus Safety Recommendations Call for Technology Funding, No Seatbelt Mandate

Related: ‘Let’s Talk’ Data, Maintenance Software at the Bus Technology Summit

Related: TSD Conference Day 5 Sessions Feature Purchasing, Training and Technology