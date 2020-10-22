Thursday, October 22, 2020
Home Event News Expert Training Available Through TSD Virtual Conference
Event News

Expert Training Available Through TSD Virtual Conference

By Claudia Newton

Although in-person events have temporarily ceased, expert training and advice on transporting students with disabilities and special needs is still accessible via the upcoming TSD Virtual Conference & Trade Show.

Tony Briscoe, director of transportation for Oxnard School District in southern California, shared his appreciation for the unique opportunity that the event presents for those who may have been interested in the onsite TSD Conference but were not able to attend due to the cost of travel, hotel and other expenses.

“I hope someday I can attend in person but while we are in declining enrollment and budget cuts, virtual is affordable and means less time away from the office – it’s perfect for my situation,” he explained.

Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin

The TSD Virtual event features a keynote and Q & A session on Monday, Nov. 9, by autism spectrum advocate, animal husbandry expert, author and inventor Temple Grandin. She is also the subject of an Emmy Award-winning 2010 HBO biographical film.

Grandin will share her perspectives on and experience with autism, as well as the importance of focusing on the child rather than the disability she or he may have.

“In the 1950s when I grew up, they threw away kids like me,” she said about the common practice of institutionalizing many children who had disabilities, especially the much-misunderstood autism spectrum.

Then came the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and subsequently the Education for All Handicapped Children Act and then the Individuals with Disabilities Act.

Grandin, who is acclaimed for her ability to see pictures in her mind based on words spoken by others, will share her perspective on the importance school bus drivers play in the total education of students with special needs.

“I am most looking forward to hearing from Temple Grandin – she brings humor and wit to her presentations and I always learn a lot,” shared Katrina Morris, transportation director for West Shore ESD in Indiana.

Dr. Marilyn Bull
Dr. Marilyn Bull

The Nov. 10 keynote will be provided by Dr. Marilyn Bull, an expert in developmental-behavioral pediatrics and neurodevelopmental disabilities. She is the Morris Green Professor of Pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine ­Department of Pediatrics as well as an active member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Bull will discuss the AAP’s latest interim guidance on cleaning child safety restraint systems and its position on the safe return of students to school, followed by a live Q & A.

The popular class “Fundamentals of Special Needs Transportation” returns and is being split between all three days. Presenters include Kathy Furneaux, executive director of the Pupil Transportation Safety Institute in Syracuse, New York; Alex Robinson, who has extensive experience in special needs and student transportation leadership and is a tenured faculty member of the TSD Conference; and John Benish, president and COO of Chicago-based bus contractor Cook-Illinois Corporation.

Other topics to be discussed are lessons learned from transporting students with special needs amid COVID-19, sexual assault on the school bus, personnel challenges and decisions, developing partnerships between school districts and private transportation contractors, proper child passenger securement, and more.

Learn more about the featured speakers and review the agenda.

Register at tsdconference.com for the special rate of $199 through Friday, Nov. 6.

Previous articleNational Express School (NEXS) Promotes Industry Veteran and Proven Leader, Liz Sanchez to Chief Operating Officer of North America Student Transportation
Next articleTraining Bus Drivers for the Worst: Proactive Response Can Save Lives

RELATED ARTICLES

Event News

STN EXPO Virtual Conference to be Held in January

The final onsite conference victim of 2020 has been claimed by COVID-19 with the official cancellation of STN EXPO Reno, but a virtual leadership...
Read more
Event News

Autism Advocate Temple Grandin to Open TSD Virtual Conference in November

Temple Grandin is one of the world’s leading experts in animal sciences, and she holds a U.S. patent for a farm animal handling system....
Read more
Event News

The Bus Technology Summit’s ‘Let’s Talk’ Sessions in Pictures

The four-day virtual Bus Technology Summit, which concluded Thursday, included ‘Let’s Talk’ sessions facilitated by various school bus industry leaders that shed insight into...
Read more
Event News

The Bus Technology Summit’s Virtual Trade Show in Pictures

The four-day virtual Bus Technology Summit includes a virtual Trade Show that gives vendor partners and student transportation professionals the chance to network through...
Read more
Event News

STN Cancels Indianapolis Conferences, Moves Forward With Virtual TSD Event

School Transportation News canceled its STN EXPO Indianapolis + TSD Conference amid an ongoing spike in COVID-19 infections nationwide and travel restrictions placed on...
Read more
Event News

Zonar Leader to Open Inaugural Virtual Bus Technology Summit

Ian McKerlich, president and CEO of Zonar Systems, launches the new Bus Technology Summit scheduled for Sept. 21-24 and offered free of charge to...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Is your school district or bus company short school bus drivers?
227 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.