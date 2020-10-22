National Express School (NEXS) Promotes Industry Veteran and Proven Leader, Liz Sanchez to Chief Operating Officer of North America Student Transportation

Lisle, IL — National Express School (NEXS), a safety leader in student transportation, recently announced the promotion of Liz Sanchez to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of North America Student Transportation. Liz is an industry veteran and proven leader in the student transportation business. With more than 30 years of experience, she most recently served as COO & Senior Vice President of the West region for Durham School Services. Liz will oversee the Company’s North American school bus portfolio, including Durham School Services, Petermann Bus, Trinity Transportation, and Stock Transportation.

“Liz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role as COO of North America Student Transportation. She has done an amazing job over the last two years overseeing our West region and setting an industry-leading plan for high customer satisfaction; Liz will now share her transportation and management expertise with our partners throughout the rest of North America,” said Gary Waits, CEO of National Express School and National Express Transit. “I am looking forward to working with Liz in her new role, and I am confident that she will do an exceptional job.”

Liz holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from Phoenix University and attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Executive Program. She and her family reside in the greater Los Angeles area. Liz holds a seat on the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) Board of Directors.

“I am honored to have received this promotion, and I look forward to continuing to build our team and strengthen new and existing customer relationships. In my two years working with Durham, our team has accomplished many goals. I know that as we navigate through these unprecedented times, we will experience new ways of thinking and problem solving, and I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Liz Sanchez.

