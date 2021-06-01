Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Former NBA Star, Scheduled STN EXPO Reno Keynote Dies

By Ryan Gray
Mark Eaton, the NBA’s all-time, single-season leader in blocked shots and a scheduled keynote speaker for the STN EXPO Reno 2021, died in a bicycling crash on May 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy of 7ft4.com LLC)

Mark Eaton, the NBA’s all-time, single-season leader in blocked shots and a scheduled keynote speaker for the STN EXPO Reno in December, died in an apparent bicycling crash over the Memorial Day weekend. Eaton was 64.

Mark Eaton

“Our family extends our condolences to Mark’s family and friends,” said Tony Corpin, School Transportation News president and publisher. “He was a winner in sports and life, and we are saddened that EXPO Reno attendees won’t hear his message on the four commitments of a winning team.”

Eaton was scheduled to speak about teambuilding at the STN EXPO Reno on Dec. 8. His keynote will be replaced by a general session to be announced at a later date.

At 7-feet, 4-inches, Eaton played professionally for the Utah Jazz and was a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a five-time selection to the NBA All-Defensive Team and holds the NBA records of most blocks in a single season (456) and career average blocked shots per game (3.5).

