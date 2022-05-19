Thursday, May 19, 2022
Hewlett Returns to STN EXPO, This Time in Indianapolis

By Taylor Hannon
Leadership expert Jason Hewlett speaking at they keynote presentation at STN EXPO Reno on Dec. 8. (Photo courtesy of Vincent Rios Creative.)
Leadership expert Jason Hewlett speaking at they keynote presentation at STN EXPO Reno on Dec. 8. (Photo courtesy of Vincent Rios Creative.)

Jason Hewlett took the STN EXPO Reno stage last year in honor of Mark Eaton, the NBA’s all-time, single-season leader in blocked shots. Hewlett returns, this time to STN EXPO Indy, on June 6.

Attendees are in for a treat as Hewlett uses visual cues and song to demonstrate his signature moves. His keynote address will focus on the power of a promise.

Read last’s years article on Hewlett or listen to his keynote sneak peek on the School Transportation Nation podcast.

Online registration for STN EXPO Indy is closed but on-site registration will open on June 3 at the Indiana Convention Center. STN EXPO Indy concludes June 7.

