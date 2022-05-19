Hewlett Returns to STN EXPO, This Time in Indianapolis

Jason Hewlett took the STN EXPO Reno stage last year in honor of Mark Eaton, the NBA’s all-time, single-season leader in blocked shots. Hewlett returns, this time to STN EXPO Indy, on June 6.

Attendees are in for a treat as Hewlett uses visual cues and song to demonstrate his signature moves. His keynote address will focus on the power of a promise.

Read last’s years article on Hewlett or listen to his keynote sneak peek on the School Transportation Nation podcast.

Online registration for STN EXPO Indy is closed but on-site registration will open on June 3 at the Indiana Convention Center. STN EXPO Indy concludes June 7.

