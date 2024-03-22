Friday, March 22, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeEvent NewsNational School Bus Inspection Training Adds Electric Bus, High-Voltage Safety Expertise
Event News

National School Bus Inspection Training Adds Electric Bus, High-Voltage Safety Expertise

By Ryan Gray
STN EXPO inspection program participants identify potentional defects during training held at Brownsburg Community School Corporation on June 3, 2023.
STN EXPO inspection program participants identify potentional defects during training held at Brownsburg Community School Corporation on June 3, 2023.

Industry professionals who want to learn how to inspect school buses for the utmost in safety and compliance can add knowledge about electric school buses. Registration is now open for the National School Bus Inspection Training at STN EXPO Indianapolis on May 31 and June 1.

The two-day event, which costs $199 through April 26 and $249 afterward, provides comprehensive instructions on engine, chassis, components and bus interior/exterior inspection criteria, as well as an overview of electric school bus components and a new high-voltage safety accreditation program.

The new overview of electric school bus components is taught by instructors with the Electric School Bus Training Project run by the Advanced Transportation and Logistics Sector of the California Community Colleges and funded by the California Energy Commission. The program is being extended to STN EXPO registered participants from across the nation.

The new high-voltage accreditation program offered by the Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) aims to certify technicians who work on electric and hybrid vehicles, including school buses.

The National School Bus Inspection Training is based on a program developed by the South Carolina Department of Education to ensure its state-owned and operated fleet of school buses exceed U.S. Department of Transportation vehicle inspection guidelines. The program is also certified by the Georgia Association for Pupil Transportation, which recognizes its high standards and quality.

STN EXPO Indy class participants will attend a full day of classroom training on May 31 at the Indiana Convention Center (ICC), reviewing chapters from the program manual on all facets of engine, chassis, components and bus interior/exterior inspection criteria. The following day, hands-on inspections are performed at Brownsburg Community School Corporation, located northwest of downtown Indianapolis. In addition to the electric school bus and ASE programs, participants will also take a written test.

Transportation to and from Brownsburg on June 1 is provided by Miller Transportation. Before participants are bused to the hands-on training, they will receive breakfast at the ICC and then attend a session taught by Transfinder on the importance of using maintenance software to schedule and track inspections. Lunch will also be provided at Brownsburg.

A similar program will be taught at STN EXPO Reno in July.

Related: Electric School Bus Maintenance Safety to Take Center Stage at STN EXPOs
Related: TSD Panelists Discuss Implications of Electric School Bus on Special Needs Service
Related: Gallery: School Bus Inspection Hands-On Training at STN EXPO Reno
Related: Hiring During a School Bus Technician Shortage

Previous article
N.H. School Bus Driver Charged with Distributing Child Sex Abuse Images
Next article
Young Child Killed in Texas School Bus Crash

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

March 2024

This month's issue highlights the challenges of routing and how technology can help. Read more about the RFP process,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you utilize ChatGPT to increase personal efficiency during the workday?
53 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.