Students Rescued After School Bus Gets Stuck in Mud

Dozens of students were evacuated in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, after their school bus pulled over to the side of the road and became stuck in the mud, reported WCVB News.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, when a JP McCarthy and Sons school bus transporting Hubbardston Center School students pulled over in a swampy area.

According to the news report, a few children on the bus were “acting up.” In an attempt to control the situation, the bus driver pulled over to the side of the road, entering a swampy area where the bus became stuck. The bus then began to tip over with its right tires coming off the pavement.

Police said that due to the soft ground the bus sank on one side and was tilted at a 45-degree angle.

A father and son that were reportedly following behind the bus saw what happened and jumped out to rescue the students through the emergency exit. There were 26 students on board the bus at the time of the incident, no injuries reported.

Some children were reportedly picked up by their parents and others were put on another bus which finished the bus route.

