Gallery: School Bus Inspection Hands-On Training at STN EXPO Reno

RENO, Nev. — Over 60 attendees were bussed to the Washoe County School District Getto Transportation Facility on Saturday to take part in the day-two, hands-on element of the National School Bus Inspection Training offered at STN EXPO.

The training was taught by Alan Fidler, the fleet manager for Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township in Indiana; Ariel Rodriguez, the fleet manager for Humble Independent School District in Texas; and Bobby Williams, the assistant director for fleet services at Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District in Texas

It piggybacked on a full day of classroom training provided the day before at the Peppermill Resort Casino. The attendees were taken through three buses — one on a lift to inspect the undercarriage, a second to inspect the exterior and engine compartment, and a third for inside the bus — and took exams on their knowledge of the manual used in the class.

Photos by Philicia Endelman.