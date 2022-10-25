Angela Lentz Named Chief People Officer for Daimler Truck North America

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced that Angela Lentz has been appointed to chief people officer (CPO) for DTNA and its affiliated companies in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Australia. She also joins DTNA’s Operating Committee (OpCom), along with the Daimler Truck AG Human Resources OpCom. In her role as CPO, Lentz will be responsible for all aspects of Human Resources, including performance management, learning and development, labor relations, corporate security and corporate real estate.

Lentz began her career as a buyer in the purchasing department at DTNA in 1997. Progressing through roles of increasing responsibility, she became director of project controlling in 2015, followed by director of procurement for mechatronics and Mexico truck and bus. In 2021, she took on the role of general manager of aftermarket and strategic value chain and technology.

“I am pleased to have Angela Lentz serve in the role of chief people officer. Her broad-based experience ranging from finance to production to aftermarket, extensive leadership experience and drive to get things across the finish line are unquestioned as is her dedication to assembling a team that celebrates diversity,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO of Daimler Truck North America. “Angela will represent the over 26,000 talented DTNA employees who are proud to design, build, sell and service the commercial vehicles that keep the world moving.”

Lentz succeeds Eileen Frack, who will retire after 18 years at DTNA, and being located full-time in Portland, Oregon. Both moves will be affected on Jan. 1, 2023.

Lentz earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Communications from Concordia College.

About Daimler Truck North America:

Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. Daimler Truck North America designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.