Vehicle Lift Leader Stertil-Koni USA, Inc. Reports Record Order Intake in Q1 2021

STEVENSVILLE, Md. —Heavy duty vehicle lift leader, Stertil-Koni, today announced it has achieved record order intake for the first quarter of 2021.

The company, which focuses exclusively on the heavy duty vehicle lifting segment, along with shop equipment to support that sector, is recognizing for offering a complete range of heavy duty lifting systems to address all customer requirements. It is an approach the company aptly calls “Freedom of Choice.”

This includes the highly acclaimed Stertil-Koni Mobile Column Lifts, the company’s U.S. patented, shallow-pit, axle-engaging, in-ground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT, its very popular full-rise inground telescopic piston lift, DIAMONDLIFT, its “clear floor,” true vertical rise platform SKYLIFT as well as its extensive range of two- and four-post lifts.

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni President Dr. Jean DellAmore noted, “Great results reflect a great team. Our performance is the outcome of superior engineering, an unwavering focus on customer care and an exclusive distributor network across North America that is highly trained, entrepreneurially focused, and always places the Stertil-Koni customer first.”

“In sum,” concluded DellAmore, “while I am extremely proud of our first quarter performance, there is much more work to be done – and frankly, we can’t wait to take heavy duty vehicle lifting to new heights.”

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni – proud to be a Buy America company – is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni’s breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company’s innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.