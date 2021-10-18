Be Aware of the Danger Zone During National School Bus Safety Week

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The 2021 National School Bus Safety Week (NSBSW), which is held every year during the third week in October, is Oct. 18-22, 2021. Celebrations during this week encourage communities to join together to focus on school bus transportation generally, and school bus safety specifically.

“National School Bus Safety Week is a great time for school districts to focus their efforts on safe school transportation by reminding everyone of the safety message highlighted in each year’s specific campaign. This year the theme is, ‘Be Safe, Know the Danger Zone’, which is an especially important safety message as children board and exit the school bus each and every day,” offered NASDPTS President Pat McManamon.

“Being aware of the danger zone is a very important safety message. The danger zone is the area immediately around the school bus and it’s important for students to remember three things when they are around the school bus. First, it is very important for students to arrive to their school bus stop early, so they are not rushed. Second, they need to stay three, giant steps back from the curb until the bus stops and opens the doors. And third, they need to pay attention to the driver when they are boarding and exiting the bus. The safety of all children depends on students actively using these guidelines each and every day,” noted NASDPTS Executive Director Ronna Weber.

About NASDPTS:

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) was founded in 1968. Our purpose is to provide leadership, assistance, and motivation to the nation’s school transportation community and industry. The association works to ensure safe, secure, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective transportation to school children and to school and school related activities. NASDPTS represents a cross section of individuals and organizations involved in student transportation. As the association’s name indicates, members include those individuals with the primary responsibility for school transportation in each state. In addition, school bus manufacturers and other industry suppliers, school transportation contractors, and a number of state associations, whose members include school transportation officials, drivers, trainers, and technicians, also are members of affiliated councils within the association. This diversity in membership, combined with the day-to-day involvement of the state directors in policy matters, creates a unique perspective on pupil transportation issues. For more information visit www.nasdpts.org.