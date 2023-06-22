Beacon Mobility Announces National Virtual Hiring Day for School Bus, Paratransit Drivers

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Beacon Mobility, a growing family of transportation companies, announced a National Virtual Hiring Day will be held on June 27 for interested applicants to apply for school bus driver and paratransit driver positions currently available in 22 states for 22 different transportation companies across the country.

Applicants can register online for the event and will have the opportunity to:

Set up an interview time

Learn about different driving jobs

Inquire about a CDL training program

Meet members of the recruiting team

Positions will be available with the following transportation companies:

Alltown Bus Company (Chicago IL; Detroit, MI)

DS Bus Lines (Kansas)

Easton Coach Company (Pennsylvania)

Franmar (Southern Florida)

Health Ride Plus (Pennsylvania)

Huntington Coach (Long Island, NY)

JYL Transportation (New England)

Leesel Transportation (New York City)

Midwest Paratransit Service (Minneapolis, MN)

NRT Bus (New England)

Palmeri Transportation (Pennsylvania)

Salter Transportation (New England)

SCR Medical Transportation (Chicago, IL)

Transit Team (Minneapolis, MN)

Travel Kuz (New England)

TriCounty Transportation (Pennsylvania)

Van Pool Transportation (New England)

WE Transport (Long Island, NY; Upstate NY; New Jersey)

Beacon Mobility is a family of transportation companies committed to serving the diverse needs of our customers. Experienced, compassionate, and dedicated, we take pride in our ability to create customized, mobility-based solutions that empower people to get where they need to go.

Our purpose is simple – MOBILITY WITHOUT LIMITS: Transporting people to live, learn, and achieve. We are dedicated to providing those we serve with the opportunities, resources, and support to confidently move ahead.

Our companies support safe, compassionate, and inclusive environments that provide our communities with the mobility solutions they need to flourish and succeed. Backed by nearly 100 years of experience, our operations can be found in 22 states, our 15,000 employees providing Paratransit, School Bus, Special Education, Non-Emergency Medical, and Alternative Student Transportation to special populations in more than 1,500 communities.

The schedule for the June 27th National Virtual Hiring Day is as follows (all times are Eastern Standard Time):

8:00 – 9:00 am – Get to Know Beacon Mobility – Live Presentation

9:00 – 10:00 am – Meet Our Recruiters – Interview Time

11:00 – 1200 pm – Learn How We Support You In Getting Your License – Meet Our Trainers

12:00 – 3:00 pm – Meet Our Recruiters – Interview Time

4:00 – 6:00 pm – Meet Our Recruiters – Interview Time

6:00 – 7:00 pm – Open Time – Stop By Ask Any Questions

Additionally, local in-person pop-up recruiting events will begin in July.