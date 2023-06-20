(STN Podcast E165) Conversation Starters: School Bus Trends, Safety & Lie Detection

Headlines include a look into STN survey data and what it indicates about industry trends in clean school buses, as well as more federal focus on illegal passing.

Fraud-busting body language expert and STN EXPO Reno keynote speaker Traci Brown shares how student transporters can use her lie-detection and interpersonal interaction techniques when dealing with district administration, parents, students and more.

Learn about more cutting-edge conversations coming up at stnexpo.com.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from Cummins.



Message from School Radio.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.