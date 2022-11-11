Thursday, November 10, 2022
Advertisement
HomeEvent NewsGallery: Day Three at TSD 2022
Event News

Gallery: Day Three at TSD 2022

By Claudia Newton

Day three of the 2022 TSD Conference featured a variety of speakers and workshops and concluded with a Trade Show Tailgate party.

Several sessions, including the keynote by Vickie L. Coe, focused on legal issues crucial to the industry. Selected sessions were led by sponsors EverDriven, HopSkipDrive, the Propane Education & Research Council, Zum and SPED Safe. One included special education student Jack Kendrick, who was featured as a propane school bus champion on STN’s August issue cover.

Images by Vincent Rios Creative.

Previous articleBeacon Mobility Salutes Veterans for Their Service, Ongoing Commitment to Communities Nationwide
Next articleGallery: Trade Show & Tailgate Reception

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2022

Meet the 2022 Transportation Director of the Year, Jennifer Vobis of Clark County School District in Las Vegas and...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you feel your transportation department/company is making cutting-edge purchasing decisions to future proof your operation?
20 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.