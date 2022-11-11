Gallery: Day Three at TSD 2022

Day three of the 2022 TSD Conference featured a variety of speakers and workshops and concluded with a Trade Show Tailgate party.

Several sessions, including the keynote by Vickie L. Coe, focused on legal issues crucial to the industry. Selected sessions were led by sponsors EverDriven, HopSkipDrive, the Propane Education & Research Council, Zum and SPED Safe. One included special education student Jack Kendrick, who was featured as a propane school bus champion on STN’s August issue cover.

Images by Vincent Rios Creative.