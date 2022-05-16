Blue Bird Announces Price Increases For All Model School Buses

MACON, Ga. — Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has implemented a price increase on all model school buses to offset record inflationary pressures and substantially higher costs for raw materials, transportation, and labor.

The Company also continues to face supply chain disruptions exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Blue Bird’s 10% price increase took effect on May 10, 2022.

“We maintain a relentless focus on process improvement every day to optimize our cost structure, production throughput, and operations,” said Matthew Stevenson, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “Despite the significant progress we have made so far, we are now forced to pass on these unprecedented cost increases to the market. It is a necessary step to continue supplying best-in-class school buses, parts and related services to our valued customers in the student transportation industry.”

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric-powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com. For Blue Bird’s line of emission-free electric buses, visit www.bluebirdelectricbus.com.