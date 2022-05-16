WATCH: Green Bus Summit 2022

School Transportation News is proud to lead the industry in seeking and implementing cleaner vehicle options for pupil transportation through the Green Bus Summit scheduled for the STN EXPO Reno in July.

Hear from bus manufacturers, infrastructure providers, alternative energy advocates and bus contractors on the latest and greatest in propane, electric and more options for cleaner school buses.

The Green Bus Summit takes place on Sunday, July 17, at the Peppermill Resort Casino in Reno, Nevada. Attendees of the STN EXPO, held July 15-20, 2022, are invited to attend at no extra cost.

Learn more at https://stnexpo.com/west/green-bus-summit

