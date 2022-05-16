Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Advertisement
HomeMultimediaWATCH: Green Bus Summit 2022
Multimedia

WATCH: Green Bus Summit 2022

By Ruth Newton

School Transportation News is proud to lead the industry in seeking and implementing cleaner vehicle options for pupil transportation through the Green Bus Summit scheduled for the STN EXPO Reno in July.

Hear from bus manufacturers, infrastructure providers, alternative energy advocates and bus contractors on the latest and greatest in propane, electric and more options for cleaner school buses.

The Green Bus Summit takes place on Sunday, July 17, at the Peppermill Resort Casino in Reno, Nevada. Attendees of the STN EXPO, held July 15-20, 2022, are invited to attend at no extra cost.

Learn more at https://stnexpo.com/west/green-bus-summit

Related: WATCH: STN EXPO Reno 2021
Related: (STN Podcast E92) Conversations at STN EXPO Reno: Twin Rivers USD’s Electric School Bus Journey
Related: Watch: How School Districts Hope to Make a Difference with EVs

Previous articleDana and Lion Electric Co. Announce Long-term Agreement for Electrified Systems
Next articleBlue Bird Announces Price Increases For All Model School Buses

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

May 2022

This month’s cover story features an in-depth look at smart camera technology that can capture footage on-board school buses...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots?
60 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.