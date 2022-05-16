Monday, May 16, 2022
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsMaine Student Caught in School Bus Door Dragged Hundreds of Feet
Wire Reports

Maine Student Caught in School Bus Door Dragged Hundreds of Feet

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

A 6-year-old student in Buxton Maine suffered only minor injuries after his backpack got caught in the school bus loading door and he was dragged as the vehicle proceeded down the street, reported Local 12 News.

The child’s mother, Athena Lavigne was waiting for him at the bus stop and witnessed the incident.

Lavigne said she saw her niece get off the bus safely, but her son’s backpack strap got stuck as the bus doors closed. The bus then pulled away from the stop.

Lavigne gave chase and screamed to the driver to stop, which they did a short distance later. Still, the boy was drug hundreds of feet.

According to Lavigne, her son is feeling better despite scrapes and bruises.

Bonnie Eagle School District Transportation Director Dottie Muchmore said the loading and unloading of students are very important and are the most critical time of a bus driver’s job.

Muchmore reportedly said the standard safety procedure requires drivers to wait for students to finish crossing the street before closing the doors and driving away.

According to another news report, the 63-year-old bus driver is relatively new to the district and has been placed on administrative leave as Bonnie Eagle School District and local police continue to investigate.

Related: Watch: Bus Driver, District Sued After 2015 Student Dragging Incident
Related: ‘Check the Door Once More’ to Avoid School Bus Dragging Incidents
Related: Increased Behavior Challenges Complicate School Transportation Operations, Staffing
Related: Texas 6-Year-Old Hit, Killed by Own School Bus

Previous articleDana and Lion Electric Co. Announce Long-term Agreement for Electrified Systems
Next articleBlue Bird Enters Commercial Market with Electrified Class 5-6 Chassis

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

May 2022

This month’s cover story features an in-depth look at smart camera technology that can capture footage on-board school buses...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Does your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots?
55 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.