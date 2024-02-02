Blue Bird Appoints Mike Boggess Vice President of Product Development

MACON, Ga. – Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, today announced the leadership appointment of Mike Boggess, a veteran engineering and operations leader, to further innovate the company’s clean student transportation product portfolio.

Mike Boggess has rejoined the principal school bus manufacturer as vice president of product development after a nearly five-year stint as vice president of engineering with Proterra, a leading developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles (EV) and battery technologies. At Proterra, he developed and launched a new EV architecture for transit buses while optimizing its bus engineering organization. Before then, Boggess served as Blue Bird’s chief engineer for powertrain, chassis, and electrical systems since 2019, where he expanded the OEM’s zero-emission school bus lineup. Prior to that, Boggess held various system engineering roles of increasing responsibility with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for more than 20 years. Boggess is the owner of six patents for various innovative technologies, including battery charging, electronic ignition hardware and software, as well as sensing.

“I am delighted to welcome Mike Boggess back to the Blue Bird team,” said Britton Smith, president of Blue Bird Corporation. “Mike is an outstanding engineering leader who consistently drives operational excellence and product innovation. We count on him and his team to expand Blue Bird’s safety leadership in the student transportation industry and further modernize our full range of ultra-low and zero-emission school buses.”

Boggess holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Michigan Technological University and a master of science degree in electrical engineering from Oakland University.

About Blue Bird Corporation:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world the majority of 25 million children twice a day making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.