TransAct Welcomes EdTech Veteran Nate Brogan as CEO

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – TransAct, a leader in operational and compliance software for the education sector, today announced that as part of its strategic plan to accelerate growth, Nate Brogan has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) and member of the board of directors. Mr. Brogan, who most recently served as COO of Intrado, has extensive experience in the education and government sectors, having spent 20 years driving the

growth of SchoolMessenger, where his customer focus took the K12 communication platform from a handful of clients to more than 60,000 schools. Nate’s business leadership will focus on strategic execution across TransAct’s portfolio of proven EdTech solutions.

“We are thrilled to have Nate join TransAct and drive this new era of growth,” said Dan Lombard, managing partner at PGF. “His values are a perfect match for the strong culture of TransAct, and his track record of building value in EdTech platforms, as evidenced most recently by the sale of SchoolMessenger for $300M, is second to none.”

Nate joins TransAct following a significant investment by PGF in TransAct’s product portfolio. This investment is driving the launch of a new AI-enhanced transportation management platform and updated versions of TransAct’s industry-leading at risk student case management and after school program management products. Other industry-leading solutions include BoardOnTrack, Out of SchoolTime Tracker and ParentNotices.

“TransAct is well established, with a base of 25,000 school clients and an innovative pedigree,” said Mr. Brogan. “I am particularly impressed by the passion the employees bring to delivering for their clients every day and by the commitment the board has made to product leadership. It is an honor to have been asked to join the team and build upon this solid foundation.”

About Nate Brogan:

Nate Brogan has spent 25 years leading growth in successful public sector companies. His experience includes leadership in organizations of all sizes, from startup to Fortune 1000 public company to PE-backed with multiple successful exits. He started as employee #1 at EdTech leader SchoolMessenger, growing the K12 communication platform from a handful of clients to more than 60,000 schools. More recently he served in various leadership roles at Intrado, including COO, where he oversaw go to market and global service delivery for a portfolio of lifesaving services counted on by millions. Nate holds a Bachelor of Economics (Cum Laude) from Oregon State University