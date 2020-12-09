North Carolina School District Adopts CalAmp’s Full Suite of School Bus Tracking, Contact Tracing and Fleet Management Solution

STATESVILLE, N.C. and IRVINE, Calif. — CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology

solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced that another North Carolina community has adopted its award-winning school bus technology.



The Iredell-Statesville School District joins more than a dozen other North Carolina school districts by onboarding CalAmp’s powerful technology to help its schools more intelligently manage the threat of COVID-19 and provide safer and more convenient school bus experiences.

The school district is adopting COVID-19-focused Bus Guardian, which delivers contact tracing, hygiene verification and driver wellness checks. The integrated software and hardware solution allows a school administrator to create instant reports of each student’s bus ridership history, and the enhanced trip inspection module tracks bus hygiene

activities across its entire fleet.

“We are investing in contact tracing capabilities in our buildings, so we know we need it in our buses, too. It will continue to play a significant role in keeping students and sta safe and keeping our schools open,” said Jeffery James, school district superintendent for Iredell-Statesville School District. “We recognize how this technology can keep students safe and improve our transportation efficiency.”

In addition to Bus Guardian, the school district has adopted North America’s leading school bus tracking app, Here Comes The Bus, to ensure students and families enjoy safer and more convenient school bus experiences.

“Safety starts the moment our students board the bus in the morning and this investment is part of our commitment to keep students safe well before they enter the school building,” James said.

The Here Comes The Bus app, which was developed by CalAmp’s subsidiary, Synovia Solutions, already serves more than a dozen North Carolina school districts, including Charlotte and Winston-Salem.

Iredell-Statesville will outfit 244 school buses that transport 11,000 students across more than 500 daily routes with CalAmp’s powerful fleet tracking solution. The school district’s bus fleet traveled nearly 2.5 million miles during the last school year.

In addition to Bus Guardian and Here Comes The Bus, the school district is investing in a number of other features and software modules focused on improving efficiency:

Time and Attendance – allows drivers to clock-in remotely at their assigned buses and receive real-time updates on their routes throughout the day

Engine Diagnostics – captures real-time engine and vehicle status, helping prevent costly breakdowns leading to improved management of fleet assets and maintenance facilities

Pre- & Post-Trip Inspections – allows drivers to manage inspections from their in-cab tablets, minimizing paperwork and streamlining the inspection process

“Perhaps now more than ever, schools must incorporate technology into their plans for a return to in-class teaching to keep their students safe and their facilities open,” said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management for CalAmp. “We’re excited to support Iredell-Statesville schools as they strive to manage the complex challenges associated with the pandemic to ensure student and sta safety today and well after this period passes.”

Here Comes The Bus has more than two million users, garnered a 4.6-star rating on the Apple App Store – with more than 68,000 reviews – and recently captured the OCTANe High Tech Award for Best Consumer Technology Innovation, GSMA’s coveted 2020 Global Mobile Award (GLOMO), an IoT Evolution Excellence Award, and an IHS Markit Innovation Award.

Media can access Bus Guardian assets here and Here Comes The Bus assets here.

About Iredell-Statesville School District

Iredell-Statesville Schools is in Iredell County which is in the central section of North Carolina. With more than 20,000 students, Iredell-Statesville Schools ranks among the 20 largest school districts in North Carolina.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable

cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this “The New How,” facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety.

CalAmp is dedicated to improving road safety and is an active member of Together For Safer Roads, a coalition focused on addressing the challenges of fleet safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack, Tracker and Here Comes The Bus are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.