Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing a School Bus in New Mexico

A man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to steal a school bus in northeast New Mexico, reported KOAT News.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 9, when police responded to a report of a man wandering a neighborhood. The man was identified as 36-year-old Patrick Salazar. He was instructed police officers to leave the area.

A victim later with blood coming from his mourth came forward stating he was hit in the face. The victim, who was not identified in this writing, said he was doing a routine inspection of a school bus when he was allegedly attacked.

Police stated that officers then saw a Cimarron Municipal School bus leaving a residence with Salazar driving it. One officer was able to enter the bus and pull the emergency brake.

Salazar was arrested and taken to Vigil Maldonado Detention Center. He faces charges of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, robbery and aggravated battery. The incident remains under investigation.

