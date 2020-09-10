Blue Bird Expands Production Capacity of Electric Buses Six-Fold in Response to Surging Demand

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — With its electric-powered school sales up more than 250 percent in fiscal 2020 compared with last year, and an ever-increasing interest from school districts and fleet operators across the US and Canada, Blue Bird is ramping up its electric bus production capacity to 1,000 units annually, to meet the anticipated growth in demand.

“School bus customers are increasingly looking at alternative-power solutions to the traditional diesel engine that has been the staple product for more than 40 years,” said Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “About 50 percent of Blue Bird’s bus sales today are non-diesel, twice the industry average, as we have led the market in alternative-power solutions over the past ten years, with our best-in-class propane engine paving the way.

“Now we are seeing an unprecedented interest in our electric-powered buses,” added Horlock. “We expect to have close to 300 on the road by year-end, since delivering our first zero-emissions bus just two years ago. With more than 600,000 school buses on the road today in the US and Canada, and 95 percent of them being diesel with an average age of about 11 years, the addressable market of America’s largest mass-transportation system represents a substantial $150 billion opportunity for electric buses over the next 20 years or so.

“With the widest range of electric school bus offerings today, available in Type A, Type C and Type D configurations, our focus on alternative-power solutions is a passion in Blue Bird and we intend to remain at the forefront,” concluded Horlock.

Blue Bird’s electric school buses are 100% electric, produce zero emissions, and offer Vehicle to Grid (V2G) charging and discharging capability, allowing users to sell power back to the electric grid at peak-demand times (particularly in summer when school buses are idle), thereby reducing operating costs. The buses currently utilize lithium-ion batteries to power an electric motor, and have equal-to or better-than performance to that of a bus operated by a combustion engine with much lower operating costs. They save districts thousands of dollars annually in fuel and maintenance costs since there is no engine or transmission to service, oil and filter changes to consider, or typical diesel-specific items such as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) to maintain.

