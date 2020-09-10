Transfinder CEO to Present PEACE Plan at Bus Technology Summit

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Lays out strategy for schools to have peace of mind during pandemic

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella will detail during the Bus Technology Summit on Sept. 22 at 3:15 EDT, 12:15 PDT key actions school districts can take to have peace of mind in the midst of uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Civitella, one of the summit’s keynote speakers, will share the Transfinder PEACE Plan.

“We know safety issues are what keep school officials up at night. It is also one of the things that keeps me up at night,” Civitella said. “My focus for my entire career has been to help districts combine cutting-edge technology with institutional knowledge in order to create the safest routes, the safest stops and the safest experience for students and drivers. The result is peace of mind.”

Civitella said the PEACE Plan he will be discussing in detail during the summit refers to Planning, Executing the Plan, Accountability, Communicating and Examining (and reexamining) the Plan. At the heart of the PEACE Plan is a robust routing program.

“I want school officials to know that while even in this time of uncertainty there are actions they can take that are within their control to create stability, safety and peace of mind,” Civitella added.

Transfinder is a major sponsor of the inaugural Bus Technology Summit. Transfinder has been recognized as a thought leader in the school transportation industry throughout its 32-year history and has been the go-to resource during the COVID crisis for providing Best Practices information.

The virtual Bus Technology Summit is scheduled for Sept. 21-24 and is free for attendees.

About Transfinder

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. The award-winning Transfinder once recorded 11 straight years on Inc. magazine’s “fastest-growing company” list and is regularly recognized as a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com.

