Chesapeake Public Schools Host School Bus Safety Workshop for Elementary Students, With BusPatrol

Southwestern Elementary School this week (Tuesday October 16) welcomed representatives from BusPatrol, the nation’s leading stop-arm photo enforcement company, to deliver an educational road safety workshop for all first-grade students at Chesapeake Public Schools.

During the interactive lesson, students learned practical tips to stay safe on the ride to and from school, including the importance of looking both ways, understanding the danger zone around the bus, and recognizing common safety hazards. In preparation for the session, the team at BusPatrol developed an engaging animation and printed activity books for the students.

“Keeping students and the public safe is our highest priority in Chesapeake Public Schools. Achieving this takes the efforts of everyone, including our students. We’re appreciative of BusPatrol for coming out and delivering this safety message to our students. This should make a great contribution to keeping our students and drivers in our community safe,” said Dr. David Benson, Director of Transportation.

Chesapeake Public Schools partnered with BusPatrol in 2020 to launch a school bus safety program to safeguard students at bus stops. The entire fleet of around 500 buses is equipped with stop-arm photo enforcement technology to capture the license plates of motorists who illegally pass stopped school buses.

Karoon Monfared, President and CEO of BusPatrol, said: “Education is essential to our mission of creating safer roads for all students. As we educate motorists, we are seeing a reduction in illegal passing incidents. But that’s just one side of the coin. It’s equally important that we equip young children with the knowledge and tools to stay safe as they ride to and from school.”

BusPatrol led classroom sessions at school districts across the United States this week for National School Bus Safety Week. You can learn more about the company’s educational initiatives at stop4mybus.com.

About BusPatrol:

BusPatrol is a safety technology company with the mission of making the journey to and from school safer for children. BusPatrol’s safety programs change driver behavior and create a culture of awareness and responsibility around school buses. In addition, they provide accessibility for school districts and municipalities to modernize their entire school bus fleets by outfitting them with the latest stop-arm, route planning, and route execution technology.