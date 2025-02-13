BusPatrol Unveils School Bus Driver Appreciation Portal to Highlight Stories of Bus Drivers Going Above and Beyond in Celebration of ‘Love the Bus Month’ 

MIAMI, Fla. This month, BusPatrol, the nation’s leading provider of automated school bus stop-arm camera technology, teamed up with local school districts in Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties to highlight stories shared through an online portal of school bus drivers going above and beyond in service to student safety and wellbeing. The “Love the Bus Month Report Card” as BusPatrol and the school districts in Miami Dade and Hillsborough Counties are calling it features an online form where students and parents can submit the name of a bus driver and any stories of them helping students as they travel to and from school.

As part of “Love the Bus Month” all throughout February, BusPatrol and the school districts will post the stories that highlight the kindness and helpfulness of school bus drivers on their “Love the Bus Month Report Card” webpage at info.buspatrol.com/love-the-bus, starting on Friday, February 14th.

BusPatrol’s Chief Growth Officer, Steve Randazzo, said, “For many families, school bus drivers are more than just transportation providers—they have the enormous responsibility to keep their children safe on their journey to and from school. Every day, reckless drivers place students at risk by speeding around school buses and illegally ignoring school bus stop-arms. Bus drivers play a critical role in protecting children’s safety. These violations aren’t just illegal but can cause fatal accidents. BusPatrol is committed to ensuring those who put children at risk are held accountable.”

BusPatrol partners with school districts to raise awareness on school bus safety practices and deploy quality technology that is designed to empower bus drivers and safeguard children. When BusPatrol technology captures the video of a stop-arm violation it is shared with local law enforcement who ultimately make the decision to issue a ticket or not. BusPatrol isn’t in the business of writing tickets, it’s in the business of protecting students’ safety and changing motorist behavior.

In Florida alone, more than 2,000 buses are equipped with BusPatrol technology, providing an added layer of protection for both students and bus drivers from reckless motorists. Bus drivers have the ability to leave a lasting positive impact on students. Bus drivers don’t just steer vehicles, they both literally and figuratively open doors for students giving them the opportunity to succeed by providing a safe path to education.

