Illinois School District Moves to E-Learning After Vandals Target School Buses

A Joliet-area school district in Illinois was forced to move classes online after its school buses were vandalized, reported ABC 7.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, when vandals targeted a school bus parking lot and stole catalytic converters from multiple school buses.

According to the news report, Joliet police said officers responded to the Troy Communitiy Consolidate School District 30-C transportation lot after reports of catalytic converter thefts. An investigation found the emissions reduction equipment was cut from 30 district buses between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. that day.

Police added that the suspected vehicle involved is a dark–colored SUV that was seen in the area.

Officials from Troy 30-C said the theft affected more than 80 percent of the bus fleet, rendering the vehicles inoperable. As a result, the district had to switch to e-learning and was working to get the buses fixed as quickly as possible. Attempts to get enough donated school buses from nearby school districts proved unsuccessful at this report.

It was unclear how long e-learning classes would need to replace in-person learning.

Joliet police and the Tri County Auto Theft Task Force are reportedly leading the investigation into the thefts and working closely with the district.

