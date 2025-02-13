Friday, February 14, 2025
STN EXPO East Brings Child Passenger Safety Training to North Carolina

By Ruth Ashmore
Participants learn proper techniques during the hands-on section of the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training at the 2024 STN EXPO Reno conference (Photo by Vincent Rios Creative.)
Eight-hour, hands-on training on child passenger safety on school buses comes to North Carolina on day one of the STN EXPO East Conference.

Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training offered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be held Friday, March 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. Class instructors will teach proper techniques of selecting and installing child safety restraint systems on school buses as well as how to properly secure infants, preschoolers and students with disabilities.

The class will include instructional videos, and hands-on training It will cover federal safety standards, different types of child safety restraint systems, crash dynamics, emergency evacuation, and specific training necessary for securing students with disabilities.

Nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will also earn 3.5 continuing education units (CEUs) for course completion.

The NHTSA training costs $199 through Feb. 14 and is available as an add-on to main conference registration or separately. There is a maximum of 50 participants for this class, so secure your spot today.

Save $100 on main conference registration when you register before the Early Bird Deadline on Feb. 14. Main conference registration includes access to over two dozen educational sessions, the Green Bus Summit, the Bus Technology Summit, Trade Show, the Product Demonstration/Ride and Drive event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and other networking events. Register at stnexpo.com/east.

