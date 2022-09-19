BYD Launches Zero Emission Partnership with Los Olivos Elementary School District

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Wednesday that a partnership with the Los Olivos Elementary School District, will bring a BYD Type A electric school bus, “The Achiever” to students in Santa Barbara County and create the first U.S. school district to have a 100% zero-emission fleet of school buses.

Members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) workers Union, Local 105, will final assemble the bus at BYD’s manufacturing facility in Lancaster, California.

“Since we began this process, our goal was to be the first school district in the Santa Ynez Valley to have a fleet that could serve our students and our community, and through this partnership we have accomplished just that,” said Ray Vazquez, Superintendent/Principal of Los Olivos Elementary. “Our electric bus will provide cleaner transportation and benefit our community by decreasing our carbon footprint. On behalf of the Los Olivos school district and the community, we are thrilled to partner with BYD.”

BYD Senior Vice President of Operations Patrick Duan said the purchase marks an important milestone in the community.

“BYD’s innovative and safe battery technology will not only bring the students of Los Olivos to school in style, but will also provide comfort to their parents who can expect safety, reliability and long-lasting performance from the BYD Achiever, Type A school bus.”

Los Olivos parent and volunteer Kathryn Roherer praised the partnership.

“We are deeply grateful to BYD’s school bus team for their encouragement and genuine enthusiasm for our little school district’s giant dream of investing in a healthier future by going electric,” she said. “This is an incredible opportunity to share with our students, and our neighbors throughout the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, that even the smallest among us can help advance the goals of sustainable infrastructure and environmental justice.”

ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle charging network, will provide charging infrastructure to Los Olivos School District for the Type A school bus.

“Through our partnership with BYD, we are delivering a turn-key solution to school districts looking to achieve their sustainability goals through electrifying their bus fleets,” said Rich Mohr, vice president, fleet, at ChargePoint. “Forward thinking districts like Los Olivos are making a positive impact within their community by implementing the infrastructure required to support electrification. With this project, not only has Los Olivos electrified the school bus fleet, but also expanded the charging network into workplace and public vehicle charging for staff and visitors.”