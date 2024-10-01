Celebrate the Resiliency and Reliability of Propane Autogas During 3rd Annual National Propane Day October 7th

RICHMOND, Va. — The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is proud to announce the third annual National Propane Day on October 7, 2024 an opportunity to celebrate propane’s essential role in powering the everyday lives of Americans nationwide. The celebration also honors the hardworking men and women of the propane industry who ensure our lives are powered safely and efficiently with clean, affordable energy.

“Propane is more than just an energy source; it’s a critical component in keeping businesses, homes, and essential services running smoothly, safely, and efficiently,” said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC. “This is especially true for fleet owners who rely on propane autogas for everything from transporting students safely to and from school, to ensuring goods are delivered on time, to providing essential public transportation options for communities across the nation.”

As energy resiliency and sustainability remain top priorities for fleet owners, PERC encourages everyone to explore propane’s benefits as both a vehicle fuel and as an option to provide reliable, off-grid charging for electric fleets. Additionally, more fleet owners are tapping into renewable propane for their fleet’s energy source. Made from sustainable materials like vegetable oils, animal fats, and used cooking oil, renewable propane offers the same reliability as conventional propane, but with an even smaller carbon footprint.

Propane autogas-powered vehicles including school buses and commercial fleets reduce harmful emissions compared to other energy sources. There are thousands of propane autogas vehicles on the road from coast to coast. It is an ideal energy source for medium-duty (Class 3-7) vehicles that need a range of up to 400 miles per day and the ability to carry a heavier payload, all while significantly reducing emissions.

Today’s propane autogas engines are 90% cleaner than mandated EPA standards, with effectively zero particulate matter emissions and 96% fewer nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions than clean diesel engines. When these engines run on renewable propane, the emissions reductions move the industry even further down the path to zero.

“By adopting propane autogas vehicles and propane-powered EV charging, fleet owners are taking bold steps to significantly reduce their environmental impact and diversify the nation’s energy mix,” Perkins said. “By incorporating propane, Americans can reduce the strain on the electric grid while maintaining a cleaner and more resilient energy infrastructure.”

On October 7th, communities, businesses, and propane advocates across the country will join the Propane Council in celebrating National Propane Day. PERC invites fleet owners to learn more about how propane can provide them with a safe, resilient, and sustainable energy source at Propane.com/Fleet-Vehicles.

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.