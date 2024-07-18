ChargePoint Extends Leadership in NEVI Funded EV Fast Charging Awards

CAMPBELL, Calif., —ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced continued leadership in enabling DC fast charging at National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funded locations. Two newly opened ChargePoint sites along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island make it the first state in the nation to complete Phase 1 of the NEVI program.

NEVI is the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s (IIJA)s $5 billion electric vehicle infrastructure bill, designed to make ultra-fast charging accessible and reliable across U.S. highways. ChargePoint continues to be an EV charging industry leader in receipt of NEVI awards, with 40% of US states announcing their awards to date. The Company and its partners have been selected for awards at more than 125 sites. These sites total $75 million in proposed grant funding and represent nearly 600 fast charging ports across 20 U.S. states that have announced NEVI awards to date.

“ChargePoint and its partners continue to lead the industry by enabling the most NEVI-funded fast charging locations along major U.S. highways,” said Anne Smart, Vice President, Public Policy at ChargePoint. “Together with our partners, we are enabling accessible, reliable fast charging solutions across the U.S., ensuring all EV drivers can access charging when and where they need it.”

“The completion of NEVI Phase 1 marks a milestone moment in Rhode Island’s commitment to a greener and more sustainable future, “said Governor Dan McKee. “By creating the infrastructure for cleaner transportation alternatives, we’re not only working towards our Act on Climate goals but leading the charge to decrease our carbon footprint. I’m grateful to the private and public partners who came together on this project that demonstrates our state’s continued commitment to enhancing our state’s EV charging infrastructure and the green economy.”

All of the NEVI sites awarded to ChargePoint customers or partners feature ChargePoint Express Plus charging stations, a modular DC fast charging platform capable of delivering charge speeds up to 500kWh. Express Plus configurations include cable options for the most prevalent CCS connector, and the NACS connector more commonly associated with Tesla vehicles. Express Plus combines with ChargePoint’s innovative software to charge every make and model of electric vehicle available today. The charging platform can simultaneously ultra-fast charge two vehicles from the same charging station, and uses a proprietary technology to sustain peak charging speeds, enabling an EV driver to charge and go without unanticipated delays.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

