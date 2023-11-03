Continental Launches New, Generation 5 19.5-inch Tires

Continential launched a new tire Wednesday, the first in its Generation 5 tire line.

The Conti HSR 5 and HDR 5 were developed in Fort Mill, South Carolina, produced in Mount Vernon, Illinois, and tested in Uvalde, Texas. They’re designed for Class 4 and 5, medium-duty vehicles and can excel in a variety of terrains. Both tires are Three Peak Mountain Snowflake certified and were selected by Ford in the 19.5-inch size as the OE fitments for the 2024 Ford F450 and F550.

The Conti HSR 5 is a regional, all-position tire that has full-width siping for improved traction and handling, Continental says. The HDR 5 is a regional drive tire with an open shoulder tread pattern, 3D-matrix siping for improved traction and wear, the company says. That tire is available in size 225/70R19.5, load range G, at a 16/32-inch tread depth.

Both tires come with matching retreads and can come equipped with Gen2 sensors, ready for Continental’s digital monitoring system, ContiConnect, which allows fleets to monitor the health of their tires anywhere.

“The new Gen5 tires set a new bar in performance for our customers and their fleets,” says Shaun Uys, head of the U.S. market truck tire replacement for Continental. “With intelligent tire capabilities, fleet owners can monitor the life of their tires each time the fleet returns to the yard with ContiConnect Yard or from the road with ContiConnect Live.”

Continental also released two new 19.5-inch tires to the General lineup. The RA2 features a closed shoulder tread pattern that provides even wear and reduced noise. The RD2 has an aggressive tread design to deliver traction in any weather condition.